Oregon gets additional federal funding for wildfire recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon will receive more federal funding to assist with wildfire recovery.
In the wake of last September’s devastating wildfires, the Trump administration pledged to cover 75% of recovery costs with federal funds. A couple of months shy of two years later, the new Biden administration made additional disaster assistance available to Oregon.
Under President Biden’s order, the federal share for debris removal and direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a continuous period of 30 days, which will be established by the State of Oregon.
“I am incredibly pleased that Oregon will be receiving additional federal funding to support our efforts to help our communities recover from last year’s devastating wildfires,” said Governor Brown. “These resources will provide financial relief for critical recovery services like debris removal and individual public assistance.
“I would like to thank our incredible partners in the White House and at FEMA for making these additional funds possible. Their support and collaboration reflects the importance of devoting resources to help Oregon communities not only recover from last year’s wildfires, but also to build back stronger.”
State agencies will reportedly work to figure out which month incurred the most costs in order to maximize the federal reimbursement.