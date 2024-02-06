Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber will not seek re-election this year

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber announcing he will not seek re-election for a 3rd term this year. Last fall, NBC5 News reported that Sheriff Kaber was being investigated by the State Government Ethics Commission for potential nepotism. On February 5th, Kaber posted to social media saying he won’t run for re-election. He wrote,

“I do not plan to file for re-election… another Kaber has entered the sheriff race. I can highly endorse and recommend Sergeant Ryan Kaber to you for the next Klamath County sheriff.”

