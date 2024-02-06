Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber will not seek re-election this year

Posted by Natalie Sirna February 5, 2024

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber announcing he will not seek re-election for a 3rd term this year. Last fall, NBC5 News reported that Sheriff Kaber was being investigated by the State Government Ethics Commission for potential nepotism. On February 5th, Kaber posted to social media saying he won’t run for re-election. He wrote,

“I do not plan to file for re-election… another Kaber has entered the sheriff race. I can highly endorse and recommend Sergeant Ryan Kaber to you for the next Klamath County sheriff.”

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Natalie Sirna
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Natalie Sirna grew up in Glendora, CA and attended the University of La Verne. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English and served as Editor-in-Chief of La Verne Magazine. Her experience as an editor piqued her interest in broadcast journalism. When she's not reading or writing, Natalie enjoys oil painting and playing her electric guitar.
Reporter
Skip to content