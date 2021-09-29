RCC President Kemper-Pelle appointed to national college board

MEDFORD, Ore.- Rogue Community College President Cathy Kemper-Pelle was recently appointed to a position on a American Association of Community Colleges commission.
Kemper-Pelle’s three-year term on the Economic and Workforce Development commision runs through June 2024.
The AACC is a nonprofit advocacy organization representing nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions, and works at the national level to promote the role of community colleges and serve as a national information resource.
The Commission on Economic and Workforce Development is charged with examining ways to close the American skills gaps by sharply focusing career and technical education on preparing students with the knowledge and skills required for existing and future jobs in regional and global economies.
Kemper-Pelle has served as president of RCC since 2016. Earlier this year, she announced plans to retire at the end of June 2022 to spend more time with her family.
