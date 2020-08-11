Klamath Falls City Schools Covid-19 opening plans

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls City Schools will be opening September 8th with ‘distance’ learning in place, though ‘in school’ openings will hinge on Klamath County’s Covid-19 statistics.
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer says students will be learning online for the first month and a half with the ‘Canvas’ learning program. “It’s about 3000 Chromebooks we’ll be checking out to students in the next few months.”
There must be less than 7 new Covid cases per week for 3 weeks before ‘in person’ classes can resume.
“We have not been able to meet those metrics.” Notes Hillyer.
The district will review those statistics every six weeks.
“If we meet the metrics set by the state, we’ll have the students in school.” Hillyer explains. “If we cannot, we will continue with the Canvas learning program.”
Hillyer says he understands the frustration faced by students, and parents.
“We all just have to be patient with the situation, as it is.” Dr. Hillyer notes. “We’re trying to make the best of it, and we’re working really hard so that our students still get a really good education regardless of which mode we’re in.”
Superintendent Hillyer says the district must submit a ‘blueprint’ of their plan to the state by August 17th.
