Firefighters take 15 hours to contain fire at Jeld Wen in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A fire broke out Wednesday night at a Jeld Wen facility in Klamath Falls. It took firefighters about 15-hours to fully put out the fire.
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to the 911 call around 8 pm Wednesday night. It was finally out around 11 am Thursday morning. Fire Chief Greg Davis. told NBC5 News an employee reported the fire. Several other agencies also chipped in to help extinguish the flames like Klamath County Fire District 4 and Kingsley Field Fire.
“There were really two kilns involved heavily in the fire and each kiln had about 50,000 board feet of lumber. That made things pretty challenging,” said Chief Davis.
Chief Davis said there’s damage to 2 of the kilns, as well as the roof. Firefighters were able to save 4 of the other kilns.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
