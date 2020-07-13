Klamath Falls man arrested for murder, arson

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Investigators say a Klamath Falls woman was murdered by her son-in-law, who was looking for his estranged wife.
39 year old suspect James Marshall Johnson faces 14 criminal charges including murder and arson.
He’s accused of breaking into 69 year old Joan Pittenger’s home Friday night, and setting his wife’s bed on fire.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says Johnson then assaulted Pittenger. “Drug her through the home, this resulted in severe damage to the right side of her face – also broken ribs, which punctured the lungs.”
Pittenger was flown to a Bend hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Johnson fled the scene, but was located by police and arrested Saturday.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.