Klamath Falls rings in holiday season with Snowflake Festival

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The Snowflake Parade, the state’s largest winter festival, brought the community together Thursday. It’s a holiday tradition for many in the Klamath Basin.

The theme this year was Home for Christmas. It featured over 80 floats all lit up downtown.

This year’s grand marshall was Randy Clark, a Sherm’s Thunderbird employee in Klamath Falls, for over 35 years.

NBC5 News caught up with Clark earlier Thursday.

“I think it’s an honor and it’s one of the things that was on my bucket list,” said Clark.

And the best part, like any great holiday movie scene, it snowed during the parade.