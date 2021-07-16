Home
Paisley Volunteer Fire Dept. prepares for the worst as Log Fire approaches

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. —The fires in Klamath and Lake County are growing toward the Paisley area. Thursday, its voluntary fire department in Lake County, is preparing for the worst.

The Paisley community is a small one, but firefighters are taking steps to protect it in the weeks to come.

As the massive Bootleg Fire continues to burn, the Paisley Fire Department says its biggest concern, is the Log Fire. It’s burning about 8 miles southwest of Summer Lake, nearby Highway 31. It’s almost 5,000 acres.

The threat of the Bootleg Fire pushing towards Paisley is also a concern. Firefighters are creating defensible space around 20 or so structures. It’s some of the similar work they’ve done in the past.

2 structure task forces are now assessing structures, for how they might withstand the fire should it come.

“By having these teams here this early and working with them allows us to go into homes that may be in that yellow or red zone to do a lot of work and prep in order to withstand a fire if it does come,” said Dustin Withers, Assitant Fire Chief, Paisley Volunteer Fire.

Withers says Paisley area residents should be on the lookout for evacuation orders. They will be coming from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

