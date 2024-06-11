La Clinica opens Acute Care Center in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica opened its new Acute Care Clinic in downtown Medford on Monday.

When the facility, located at 638 Market Street, opened its doors there was already a line of people waiting to be seen.

The clinic is similar to an urgent care and treats illnesses and minor injuries.

“Essentially anything you would wake up in the morning and say I need to see my primary care doctor today, would be what you would come here for,” said Stacey Andrews, an FNP for La Clinica. “So if you wake up and are feeling ill, or you have minor injuries, dog bites, poison oak, allergies, minor asthma symptoms or minor muscle skeletal issues. Those would be things you would come here for. Of course, if you are having any chest pains, signs of stroke, severe breathing issues, severe pain we would want you to go to the ER before coming here.”

The clinic has 12 exam rooms, isolation areas for infectious disease, and solar panels for emergency preparedness.

By September, La Clinica expects to have x-ray services set up at the new clinic.

The Acute Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.