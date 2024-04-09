Eagle Point HS Students Talk on the New K-Bar Agricultural Learning Center

Posted by Ben Blake April 9, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The K-Bar Agricultural Learning Center is opening at Eagle Point High School. To celebrate the opening, the school is holding an open house on Thursday, April 25th from 5-7 pm at Eagle Point High School.

Eagle Point High School students Ila Richardson and Gary Leonardo joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the center opening and the open house with Sunrise anchor Marcus Veal.

For more details, watch the interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content