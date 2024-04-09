Eagle Point HS Students Talk on the New K-Bar Agricultural Learning Center

MEDFORD, Ore. — The K-Bar Agricultural Learning Center is opening at Eagle Point High School. To celebrate the opening, the school is holding an open house on Thursday, April 25th from 5-7 pm at Eagle Point High School.

Eagle Point High School students Ila Richardson and Gary Leonardo joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the center opening and the open house with Sunrise anchor Marcus Veal.

For more details, watch the interview above.

