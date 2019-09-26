Home
Lakeview schools re-open

Lakeview, Ore. – Schools in Lakeview re-opened Thursday, after being closed for 3 days following violent threats made online.

Lakeview High School Junior Alex Turner says he’s happy to be getting back to school.  “Superintendent, Mister Cahill, did a good job of sending emails to everybody and making sure that we all feel safe coming back to school.”

Lakeview schools were closed after threats of a shooting were discovered online Saturday night.

Police say a 13 year old girl later admitted to posting the message.

The young suspect is alleged to have specifically targeted 7 students, indicating in a note:  “Me and my fellow friends will be shooting up your school”

The threats stated that on Monday, September 21st, ‘Be prepared to be in a bloodbath’, and ‘We want these people’.

The School District took the threat seriously.

Lakeview High Senior Riley Shullanberger says students took the threat seriously, too.  “I think people after, especially after two days everyone was kind of getting worried, wondering if there was actually something to it.”

Turner shared similar thoughts.  “Once they got more law enforcement and stuff on it, it was kind of like, ‘oh – this seems like a serious deal’.”

Counselor Piper Marks went to school in Lakeview.

Marks is now helping students try to make sense of what happened.  “We’re here at school to help the kids, and just reach out and talk about it if they’re stressed, if they’re scared.”

Extra police were on hand for Thursday’s school opening, as the potential threat shook the town.

“But, I think everybody’s pretty comfortable now.”  Shullanberger stated.

“I’m just happy to get started again.”  Turner added.  “To be productive.”

The 13 year old suspect faces criminal charges of disorderly conduct, and harassment.

She’s being held at the Klamath County Juvenile Detention Center.

