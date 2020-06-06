Lava Lanes fills up with bowlers amongst Phase 2 reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. — Bowling appears to be right up everyone’s alley.
The general manager of Lava Lanes says customers have kept the business busy since it reopened Friday, as part of the state’s phase 2 reopening.
He says after each game, an employee will wipe down all the bowling balls and screens for the used alleys.
Bowlers are separated by every other lane to maintain physical distancing.
“Phase 2 guidelines have been implemented. We created a wait list, you know, we have buzzers that we hand out. We have 20 lanes in use which is more than most bowling alleys already,” said Lava Lanes manager, Elijah Todd.
Todd says bowling shoes were previously only sanitized on the inside.
Tthey’re now being cleaned inside and out.
If you’re interested in playing a game, the bowling alley is open from 11 to 10 pm on weekends and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.