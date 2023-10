TALENT, Ore.- Legend Cider is hosting a one year anniversary party October 21 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The family owned company originates from La Pine, but expanded to Talent last year after the Almeda fire. The Talent location opened its doors October 7th, 2022.

The day-long party will have raffles, live music from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and food carts and is open to all ages.

For more information, go to legendcider.com

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.