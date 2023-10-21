Ashland Japanese Garden’s Anniversary October 22

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Japanese Garden’s one year anniversary is Sunday, October 22 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The celebration is being hosted by the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission and Southern Oregon Japanese Association (SOJA). The event will include SOJA demonstrating the art of origami, a bonsai tree display, and fresh brewed Japanese tea.

The event is free, but donations to support the garden’s maintenance are welcomed. Those who want to donate can do so online, or in person at the event.

To donate or find out more, go to ashlandjapanesegarden.org

