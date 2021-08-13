Lightning sparks 2k acre ‘Patton Meadow’ fire near Lakeview, separate fire near Klamath

LAKEVIEW, Ore — Evacuations are in place for the Patton Meadow fire in Lake County according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.
“This afternoon’s thunderstorm activity, including dry lightning in Klamath and Lake counties, resulted in two new large fires that the agencies (SCOFMP) are fighting.” SCOFMP officials said in a release.
The Patton Meadow fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and quickly jumped to 2,000 acres. It’s burning about a mile and a half northwest of Booth State Scenic Corridor Park.
The Willow Valley fire, also caused by dry lightning, started shortly after near the Oregon-California Stateline. The 300 acre fire is burning east of Willow Valley Reservoir and 16 miles southeast of Bonanza.
No evacuations are in place for the Willow Valley fire, though residents in the area are asked to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to leave when necessary.
“Both the Patton Meadow and Willow Valley fires have numerous air and ground wildland firefighting resources fighting the fires, with more resources ordered.” SCOFMP said.
For the Patton Meadow fire,
Level three “GO” evacuation orders are in place for:
- Juniper RV Park to Patton Meadow.
- All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Oregon State Highway 140.
Level one “Be ready” notices are in place for East of Lower Cottonwood road and Cottonwood Creek.
Lake and Klamath county residents are still encouraged to sign up for the state’s new OR-alert system for fire evacuations. The link to sign up can be found here: Everbridge
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]