Linkville Coins and Antiques closing up shop in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls business with a focus on history is closing up shop.

Bob and Gayle Busby of Linkville Coins and Antiques had some of the first ‘proof’ sets with the Oregon quarter back in 2005.

“We sold the first set, the first minute we opened the box.”  Noted Bob Busby.

The Busby’s are closing up shop after 16 years.

“We’re going to close the doors August 28th, and get ready to move to Utah.”  Explains Gayle Busby.

So, what’s in Utah that we don’t have here in good old Klamath Falls?

“Grandkids.”  Smiles Busby.

Items from Klamath Falls are a popular draw.

One of those items is a five dollar bill, which was rescued from the White Pelican Hotel just before it burned to the ground in 1926.

“I’m selling off most of my old Klamath Falls memorabilia I’ve collected the last 40 years.”  Bob Busby points out.

Busby adds his interest in history extends beyond the shop.  “We just like visiting different areas around the lake, and visiting the ancestral camping spots on the Sycan, and the Williamson Rivers.”

The business has helped the Busby’s weather tough economic times, as well as the recent pandemic.

Gayle Busby says there’s one thing she’ll miss the most.  “We’re really going to miss the people.”

Linkville Coins and Antiques will continue to offer some online sales.

You can find out more at:  linkvillecoins.com

