‘Office mask mandate’ applied in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians are now required to wear masks in office buildings.
Before yesterday, face coverings were required in indoor spaces accessible to the public, like grocery stores and retailers.
On August 13, through one of Governor Kate Brown’s executive orders, the Oregon Health Authority expanded the mask mandate to both public and private office spaces.
OHA said employees need to wear masks, face coverings, or face shields at all times unless they’re at their individual workspaces or meetings where they can maintain six feet of distance. The mandate applies to both employees and visitors. Masks can only be temporarily removed in order to identify someone.
The rule update came in the latest guidance from OHA without any formal announcement by Governor Brown. For details about the current mask requirements in Oregon, visit https://bit.ly/33RF5rw