List of local school closures & delays

SOUTHERN OREGON – Due to inclement weather, there are a number of schools that are closed or on a delayed start Tuesday.

The following is a list of schools that sent notifications to KOBI-TV NBC5. You’re encouraged to check with your local school for the latest updates.

2-hour Delays

Medford School District

Ashland School District

Central Point D6 School District

Phoenix-Talent Schools

Douglas County Schools

Logos Public Charter School

Southern Oregon University

Kids Unlimited Academy (Medford Campus Only)

Glendale School District 77

Grace Christian Elementary

Cascade Christian Middle School

Cascade Christian High School

St. Mary’s School

Canceled