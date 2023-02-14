List of local school closures & delays

Posted by Newsroom Staff February 14, 2023

SOUTHERN OREGON – Due to inclement weather, there are a number of schools that are closed or on a delayed start Tuesday.

The following is a list of schools that sent notifications to KOBI-TV NBC5. You’re encouraged to check with your local school for the latest updates.

2-hour Delays

  • Medford School District
  • Ashland School District
  • Central Point D6 School District
  • Phoenix-Talent Schools
  • Douglas County Schools
  • Logos Public Charter School
  • Southern Oregon University
  • Kids Unlimited Academy (Medford Campus Only)
  • Glendale School District 77
  • Grace Christian Elementary
  • Cascade Christian Middle School
  • Cascade Christian High School
  • St. Mary’s School

Canceled

  • Prospect Schools
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Rogue River School District
  • Eagle Point School District
  • Butte Falls Charter Schools
  • Grants Pass School District 7
  • Gilchrist Schools
  • Kids Unlimited Academy (White City Campus Only)

 

