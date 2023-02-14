List of local school closures & delays

SOUTHERN OREGON – Due to inclement weather, there are a number of schools that are closed or on a delayed start Tuesday.
The following is a list of schools that sent notifications to KOBI-TV NBC5. You’re encouraged to check with your local school for the latest updates.
2-hour Delays
- Medford School District
- Ashland School District
- Central Point D6 School District
- Phoenix-Talent Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Logos Public Charter School
- Southern Oregon University
- Kids Unlimited Academy (Medford Campus Only)
- Glendale School District 77
- Grace Christian Elementary
- Cascade Christian Middle School
- Cascade Christian High School
- St. Mary’s School
Canceled
- Prospect Schools
- Three Rivers School District
- Rogue River School District
- Eagle Point School District
- Butte Falls Charter Schools
- Grants Pass School District 7
- Gilchrist Schools
- Kids Unlimited Academy (White City Campus Only)