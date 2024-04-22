“Little Shop of Horrors” takes the stage at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Cabaret Theatre is wrapping up its latest mystery and opening up the doors to a thrilling new story.

Now that its run of “Clue” is over, the Cabaret is gearing up for its next performance, “Little Shop of Horrors”.

Pairing a sci-fi movie that dabbles in both horror and comedy up with a musical performance is no easy feat.

“There’s a heavy expense with the puppetry of the show, there’s a plant that grows from a tiny little plant into this huge thing that takes up the stage, and it talks,” Rick Robinson, Managing Director of the Oregon Cabaret Theatre explains, “so the technical aspects of bringing the show together even though we really wanted to tell a story was what really kept us from doing it until now.”

The show is set to open on Friday and will run through June 23.

Tickets are available on the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.