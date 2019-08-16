Home
Littlest Pet Shop collectors & fans converge on Ashland this weekend

Ashland, Ore — Looking for something ‘paw’-sitive to do with the kids this weekend?

A little pet shop setting up in the Ashland Hills Hotel may be the answer.

The Littlest Pet Shop toys are popular play-things that quickly became collectors items for pet shop owners of all ages.

Some of the pieces selling for $50 or more!

One of the biggest fans, Nalani Ramm wanted to connect with other collectors with the help of her mom and her friends, she’s organizing an event for all Littlest Pet Shop owners right here in the Rogue Valley.

“You can trade, make some little crafts and items for the Littlest Pet Shop, and they can meet with other people who like the same things and have the same interests in LPS,” said Nalani.

The event is this weekend at the Ashland Hills & Suites Hotel. Doors open at 10am and the first 10 guests get in free.

For more information visit https://thelpsevent.com/

 

 

