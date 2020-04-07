Local 8th grader uses free time to make YouTube channel

ASHLAND, Ore. — One local 8th grader is using her free time to make her own YouTube channel.
13-year-old Flannery Lundgren is turning idle time into productive energy.
“I’ve tried to start a youtube channel before, so I think it’s something that I’ve always kind of wanted to do. I’ve always loved making videos for people,” Flannery said.
Using her imagination to uplift others she is letting people know there is life beyond what this pandemic has limited us to.
Flannery makes a new video every single day. After three weeks there’s no shortage of video topics from baking to whittling a wooden bear. Flannery says thinking of new ideas isn’t the hard part.
“I’d say the hardest part in the process is probably getting it to be edited because the filming can go by pretty quick, but then I have to edit it pretty far down,” Flannery said.
She is learning how to juggle her new-found hobby with real-life struggles of getting used to remote learning.
“It can be really time consuming and especially with online school it’s difficult to balance out the two,” Flannery said.
Flannery’s motivation for her youtube channel isn’t hard to pinpoint. It’s in her blood.
“I grew up with film and my parents making movies,” Flannery said.
While she was inspired by her parents, she’s hoping her videos can do the same for others.
“I want people to be inspired by these and maybe like inspire them to do their own things,” Flannery said.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.