USNS Comfort crew member contracts COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – A crew member onboard the USNS Comfort has the coronavirus.
According to the Navy, the crew member had no contact with coronavirus patients.
A Navy spokesperson said the crew member has been isolated from patients and other crew members.
The Comfort was originally designated to treat only non-COVID-19 patients from hospitals.
But the U.S. military announced Monday night that the comfort will take on patients with coronavirus. That came after a request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
They said it would only fill to half capacity so that they can keep the patients separated.
The Navy said the ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board.