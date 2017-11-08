Home
Local 911 dispatchers honored for their heroic efforts

Local 911 dispatchers honored for their heroic efforts

Local News Video , , , , , , , ,

Central Point, Or.-Two local 911 dispatchers are being recognized for two separate instances where they each saved someone’s life.

It’s called the Lifesaver Award.

“We worked together as team members to figure out where they were and get help were it needed to be,” Candise Jackson, 911 dispatcher said.

The award is given to the recipient for their commitment to service above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in the preservation of human life.

“I like that we are able to people the help they need when they need it,” Jackson said.

Jackson was given the state Lifesaver Award for helping a woman in a domestic abuse relationship through an open line call from a 911 only phone in March. She was able to communicate and track the individual’s location by having the individual on the other line press buttons.

Crystal Lewis was awarded the local Lifesaver Award for saving a female skier that got lost and suffered hypothermia back in January.

Both 911 dispatchers work at Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master's in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn't reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics