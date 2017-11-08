Local 911 dispatchers honored for their heroic efforts

It’s called the Lifesaver Award.
“We worked together as team members to figure out where they were and get help were it needed to be,” Candise Jackson, 911 dispatcher said.
The award is given to the recipient for their commitment to service above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in the preservation of human life.
“I like that we are able to people the help they need when they need it,” Jackson said.
Jackson was given the state Lifesaver Award for helping a woman in a domestic abuse relationship through an open line call from a 911 only phone in March. She was able to communicate and track the individual’s location by having the individual on the other line press buttons.
Crystal Lewis was awarded the local Lifesaver Award for saving a female skier that got lost and suffered hypothermia back in January.
Both 911 dispatchers work at Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon.