Local bird observatory given national award by Bureau of Land Management

ASHLAND, Ore. — A national award is going to the Klamath Bird Observatory in Ashland.
Each year the ‘Conservation Partner Award’ is given by the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM identifies outstanding natural resource professionals, projects and partnerships for achievements in fish and wildlife conservation.
The Klamath Bird Observatory has been working with the BLM Medford District for over 20 years.
“It came as a surprise and an honor, we’ve been working with BLM since 1993 and have had all sorts of success stories in that time,” said executive director at KBO, John Alexander.
The observatory analyzes data to describe the role of birds as indicators, to inform and improve natural resource management actions.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.