Local yoga center offering special series for COVID-19 long-haulers

Natalie Stawsky has owned the Ashland Yoga Center for over 3 years, but she’s been instructing much longer.
“I’ve been a yoga instructor for about 22 years and I’ve been a yoga therapist for 12 years,” said Stawsky.
She says she came up with a ‘COVID-19 Long-Hauler Syndrome Series’ knowing so many people who suffer from virus symptoms, despite recovering.
“Breathing is the protagonist of the whole experience, so every single movement is linked to the breath, so it makes it extremely useful for the symptoms and the effects of COVID, the long-haulers.”
She says the 4-class series will be using special movements and poses to help with breathing. “The people are sending me messages they are concerned about ‘Do I need to twist like a pretzel?’ No, no, I mean, we have to take into consideration you’ve been probably bed-ridden, that you’re having difficulty breathing,” Stawsky said.
She says there are 3 main focuses: 1) stress and anxiety management 2) breathing and 3) posture. The courses will all be virtual at this time, but she hopes to bring people back into the studio when it’s safe to do so.
“We want people to be safe at home, we want them to be able to go to the bathroom, grab a glass of water.”
Since the classes are recorded, people will be able to go back and watch them over.
“Getting a synchrony between the movement and the breath is important because, after a virus like that, there’s no trust on the breath,” she said.
The classes cost a total of $108, but she says anyone can message her if they’re concerned about the cost.
For more information, visit the Ashland Yoga Center Facebook page.
