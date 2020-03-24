Local boutiques close their doors due to executive order

Under executive order 20-12, all outdoor and indoor malls and retail complexes must close.
Medford boutiques La Strada and Papillion Rouge both fall under that category and are being forced to close.
Owner Eric Maxwell says it’s a scary time.
“As of 11:59 tonight we will cease retail operations in the storefront until further notice and that’s also the scary thing – there is no indication for when this gonna end,” said Maxwell.
He says you can still support his local boutiques by ordering online.
For more information about the boutiques, visit La Strada’s website here, or Papillion Rouge’s website here.
