SoHumane open by apt. only

The Southern Oregon Humane Society is now operating by appointment only after shutting its doors last week.

The organization says many community members have volunteered to foster pets and it’s hoping many will be adopted.

You can make an appointment to visit SoHumane or find pets available for adoption by clicking here.

You can also call between the hours of 12 and 5 pm Monday through Friday.

