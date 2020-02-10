Local business owner re-connects Ohio family, after finding woman’s ashes in Vegas

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local business owner taking a routine trip to Las Vegas this week got a lot more than he bargained for on the city’s famous strip.
He found a woman’s remains at a bus stop.
Now, he’s the reason a family can connect with their loved one again.
Eric Maxwell, a part owner of Rogue Valley stores La Strada Boutique and Papillion Rouge Boutique, went to Las Vegas last week on business.
“I go there twice a year for buying trips, what they call market for project mends,” said Maxwell.
Maxwell says he was going on a walk when he saw a small black box sitting at a bus stop.
“As I approached and looked at the box, it had the label on it that said it was the cremation remains,” Maxwell added.
Maxwell left the box at first, but he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off.
So, he searched the name of Terra Kay Dalton, the name of the woman whose cremains were inside the box.
“I started googling the name and it was then I realized it was the remains of this woman that’d passed away on vacation and the families luggage had gotten stolen, and so at that point I packed all my stuff up and ran back because I felt bad leaving her alone,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell contacted the Las Vegas police to make sure they took the cremains.
Terra’s son, Dan Dalton, told me he received the news from his mother-in-law, who Maxwell reached out to on Facebook.
“I feel like instead of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, he was at the right place at the right time, you know. And I’m just really thankful he was there and then when he found it, what it was, he went back and didn’t leave my mom there,” said Dalton.
Maxwell says he believes he was meant to find Terra’s cremains, as he would have normally takes an Uber or Lyft.
“That morning I decided I’m gonna walk and get the exercise, and so I do believe I was sent that way,” Maxwell stated.
