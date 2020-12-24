Local business owner sues Oregon Parks

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local business owner is suing the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
After operating Lost Creek Lake Marina and resort for nearly 40 years, Cindy Broadwater is being told she will no longer be able to operate the public marina.
Her lawyer said the rules of her contract prevent her from signing a new contract for the property.
Oregon parks covid shutdowns resulted in Broadwater losing money this year, according to her lawyer Bob Robertson.
He said they are now seeking help in federal court to keep the business alive.
“This is a terrible thing that’s happening to one of our people. Most of all, people of this county and area are going to be deprived of one of the nicest lakes and aquatic areas in the whole state,” said Robertson.
According to her lawyer, Broadwater has tried to negotiate a compromise with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, or OPRD.
It announced last week, it was looking for someone to sign a new lease for the public marina at lost creek lake.
It said owners with boats near the marina will be contacted by the state to explain next steps.
We reached out to OPRD for comment today regarding the suit, we haven’t heard back.
