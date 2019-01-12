Wildlife Images offering free admission for federal employees and families

Wildlife Images will offer free admission for federal employees, contractors and their families starting Friday.
Proof of employment like an ID or badge is required.
Executive Director Dave Siddon said they just want to help.
“Well we have sympathy for the federal employees,” said Siddon,”we work a lot with U.S. Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Department of Agriculture and they’re wonderful people, and we wanted to do something to help support them in a time where they’re not getting paychecks.”
Wildlife Images will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend.
The free admission for furloughed families will continue until the shutdown is over.