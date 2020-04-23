Local butcher says not to worry about meat shortage

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The FDA is closely monitoring any potential disruptions to the supply chain.
While some meat processing plants around the nation have shut down, a local butcher shop says it’s seeing a shortage in some products. However, there is no need to worry the key is not to panic buy or hoard.
“We will have meat we will not run out of protein. You will have meat,” says Cameron Callahan, Co-owner of The Butcher Shop in Eagle Point.
Cameron Callahan has been in the meat industry for over 20 years. Prior to co-owning The Butcher Shop in Eagle Point, he ran a meat processing plant in Southern Oregon.
“I’ve owned a processing plant before, it’s impossible to social distance,” says Cameron.
He says he is starting to see some shortage in meat availability, but it’s nothing compared to what’s to come.
“Well the big shortage isn’t here yet, but it’s coming,” said Cameron.
There will still be meat on the table, he says. For consumers, it might present a chance to try something new.
“Maybe this gives you an opportunity to give you something you didn’t eat before,” said Cameron.
Medford-based Sherm’s Food 4 Less isn’t concerned either. Meat Manager Leon Callahan, who happens to be Cameron’s brother, echoes many of the same thoughts. He says consumers just need to continue to shop normally, buying in bulk isn’t needed.
“If you shop like your everyday normal shopping for a family of what you will eat at a week or two week time. There will not be a big issue,” says Leon.
The meat that’s mostly affected is some beef and pork products.
