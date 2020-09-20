Local car wash donating 100% of proceeds, next Saturday, to Almeda Fire Relief Fund

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re wanting to get your car cleaned and support people displaced by the Almeda Fire, visit Wash N’ Go Depot in Medford next Saturday.
The car wash is donating 100% of its proceeds to the Almeda Fire fund on September 25th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For people who don’t need a car wash, but would still like to help, a donation bucket will also be set up at the location on Matt Loop.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.