Local car wash donating 100% of proceeds, next Saturday, to Almeda Fire Relief Fund

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re wanting to get your car cleaned and support people displaced by the Almeda Fire, visit Wash N’ Go Depot in Medford next Saturday.

The car wash is donating 100% of its proceeds to the Almeda Fire fund on September 25th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For people who don’t need a car wash, but would still like to help, a donation bucket will also be set up at the location on Matt Loop.

