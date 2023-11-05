Local churro shop grand opening in Jacksonville

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 4, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking for a quick bite in Jacksonville, you’re in luck.

A new churro restaurant, in downtown, just had its grand opening today.

The gold rush themed Churro Rush shop had a crowd lined up and ready to try out their menu this afternoon.

Churro Rush has everything from churros to ice cream, to even tortas.

The owner says that she loves Jacksonville.

But she hadn’t seen a place selling her favorite childhood treat, which prompted her to start the business.

The owner, Veronica said, “all the emotions are running through my body, but most I’m very happy and I hope everybody likes and doors are open.”

Her husband and general manager, Ray said, “Veronica has been the designer, the idea, I’ve been the builder. Just, all I can say is happy wife, happy life.”

Their business hours aren’t fully set yet.

But the store hours are 12p.m. to 7p.m. and is looking to be open six days a week.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content