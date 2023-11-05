Local churro shop grand opening in Jacksonville

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking for a quick bite in Jacksonville, you’re in luck.

A new churro restaurant, in downtown, just had its grand opening today.

The gold rush themed Churro Rush shop had a crowd lined up and ready to try out their menu this afternoon.

Churro Rush has everything from churros to ice cream, to even tortas.

The owner says that she loves Jacksonville.

But she hadn’t seen a place selling her favorite childhood treat, which prompted her to start the business.

The owner, Veronica said, “all the emotions are running through my body, but most I’m very happy and I hope everybody likes and doors are open.” Her husband and general manager, Ray said, “Veronica has been the designer, the idea, I’ve been the builder. Just, all I can say is happy wife, happy life.”

Their business hours aren’t fully set yet.

But the store hours are 12p.m. to 7p.m. and is looking to be open six days a week.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.