SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – Here is an Art DROP Box update from the Siskiyou County Arts Council.

The eighth of nine boxes is now up in a Tulelake just outside of the library branch.

This box was designed by three local artists.

It works similarly in concept to little free libraries where anyone can give or take free art supplies for the community.

To see all of the Art Dropbox locations, you can go to SiskiyouArts.org

