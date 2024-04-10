Local couple donates $10K to Williams Fire Rescue

WILLIAMS, Ore. – Williams Fire Rescue recently received a check for $10,000 thanks the generosity of a local couple.

According to a post on the Williams Rural Fire Protection District, Jim and Cathie Krois donated the money which will allow the district to purchase equipment. It will soon have access to much needed items such as medical training mannequins, rope rescue equipment, tires, supply hose for the structural engine and rescue engine

The district expressed thanks to the Krois’s saying, “your support of the local fire district is a valuable way to give back to the community in which you reside.”

