Local event planner is returning home from decorating White House

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local event planner who helped decorate the White House for Christmas will soon be home from Washington D.C.
Kimberly Hicks, owner of “RSVP Event Group” in Medford, was one of 230 chosen to help decorate the White House back in November.
Nearly 6,000 applicants across the U.S. applied for a chance to be a part of decorating the Oval Office.
Hicks has been in Washington D.C. since the 22nd and will be back in the Rogue Valley tomorrow.
Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on Hicks’ trip to the White House.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.