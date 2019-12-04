Home
Local event planner is returning home from decorating White House

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local event planner who helped decorate the White House for Christmas will soon be home from Washington D.C.

Kimberly Hicks, owner of “RSVP Event Group” in Medford, was one of 230 chosen to help decorate the White House back in November.

Nearly 6,000 applicants across the U.S. applied for a chance to be a part of decorating the Oval Office.

Hicks has been in Washington D.C. since the 22nd and will be back in the Rogue Valley tomorrow.

