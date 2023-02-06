SO Derby is partnering up with the Special Olympics for its season opener

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Derby season opener is in just a few weeks.

For the first time since the pandemic, SO Derby is inviting roller derby fans from all over the Rogue Valley, to the Medford Armory, to watch them face off against teams of skaters from different leagues around the west coast.

SO Derby said it will be raising funds for its long-time partners at the Special Olympics of Jackson County.

“For our first game, we always have the Special Olympics as our partner, we have the athletes come with their caretakers and they have their own special area,” said Rachel Patstone, Treasurer for SO Derby.

Patstone said this is an event for all ages and is a great space to have fun for a good cause.

SO Derby is making its return to the competitive roller derby scene, on February 25th at the Medford Armory. Doors open at 5:30 pm.