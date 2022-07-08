Local little league team raising money for State

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Majors Little League Team is raising money to go to the State Tournament.

After beating Klamath Falls in the district championships last month the Ashland team will be heading to the state tournament to represent the Rogue Valley.

The team’s coach says increased gas prices have hurt the team’s ability to sponsor families to travel to the big tournament.

He says the team has been spreading the word through flyers they handed out during the 4th of July parade in Ashland.

“Walking in the parade and hearing the support of the entire town, it’s really heartwarming, it really makes a difference for us parents appreciating the place where we live and also for the kids,” said Head Coach Adam Shea.

He says they have raised around seven thousand dollars for the 13-families already. Shea says he wants to thank his assistant coaches and the parents as well as Black Stone Publishing for pledging to match the total amount raised.

If you want to contribute you can visit their donation page here*.

