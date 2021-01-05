Home
Landlord responds after tenants eviction claim

MEDFORD, Ore. –The Medford Woman who claims her landlord is evicting her, during the eviction moratorium, is now in a hotel.

Medford resident, Eve Woods says her landlord told to leave her Medford studio on New Years Eve.

Woods admits she missed several months of rent last year, after getting COVID-19 and losing her job.

Now she believes she can’t be evicted because of the state’s moratorium.

But that didn’t stop her landlord from asking her to leave last week, and cutting off the power.

In a statement the homeowner, Melissa Jones-Hanscom says she’s been talking to Woods for months to get her out.

“Woods was aware that we would be investigating inside the wall for a possible pest issue. Power was turned off, for safety, to the entire ground level, which includes my master bedroom/bath. I still do not have power,” says Jones-Hanscom

Jones-Hanscom says she’s turning in all documentation to Jackson County Court today.

