GoFundMe set up for family who lost a loved one in the Head Fire

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the man who passed away in the Head Fire in Siskiyou County on August 15th.

Barbara Geidel lost her 71-year-old brother Ken Oliver, in the fast-moving Head Fire.

Oliver’s wife was also severely burned in the fire but was able to make her way to a nearby road where she was found by forest service personnel. She is now at a burn center in Portland for her injuries.

The local community has been incredible I was just blown away at how quick the response was. There are all these little towns coming down the Klamath we call ourselves the river family even though we are all spread out, if one needs help, we all jump in,” said Geidel.

Geidel said her brother’s kids have put their lives on hold to help their mother and to help recover what they can from the property. She said the funds raised will go directly to the family to help them in their recovery. If you want to donate you can do so here.

