Local nonprofit looking to get homeless family a new home

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in getting a homeless family a forever home.
Jesse Lewis and his 9-year-old son, Osiris, have been struggling with homelessness for four years.
Thanks to community donations, they got to stay in a hotel for the past month through the work of the Compassion Highway Project.
Their last day there is April first, but a GoFundMe has raised enough money for them to purchase a bus to turn into a home.
The nonprofit is asking for anyone willing to help with plumbing, electrical or contractor skills to help with the bus renovation.
If you want to help, you can find all the information on Compassion Highway Project’s Facebook page.
