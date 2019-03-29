Recreational crabbing now open along entire Oregon coast

Salem, Ore. — Recreational crabbing is now open for the entire Oregon Coast, free of restrictions. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement Thursday.
The agencies say crab samples taken from the area of Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border indicate that levels of domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit. Two consecutive tests below the limit are required to open a closed area.
While restrictions have been lifted, the agencies say it is always recommended that crab guts are removed and discarded before cooking. When whole crab are cooked in liquid, domoic acid may leach into the cooking liquid. It is also recommended that cooking liquid is discarded and not used in other dishes, such as sauces, broths, soups, roux, etc.
ODA and ODFW will continue monitoring marine biotoxins in crab and shellfish to ensure the concentrations remain below the closure limit.
For more information on closures, safety and other information click HERE.