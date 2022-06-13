Local production company planning new documentary The Triumph of Rosemary

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local production company is looking to make a new documentary aiming to shine the spotlight on interracial families and mixed-race children and adults.

The documentary that Nick Alexander Films is starting is based on the memoir The Triumph of Rosemary. It will follow Marylin Atkins and her life as an interracial woman in the 1960s.

She sparked a racial and religious scandal at age 19, marrying a white Roman Catholic Priest who was 25 years older than her. She went on to become the Chief Judge of Detroit’s 36th District Court and raised two kids.

“In the United States there are 33-million people who claim multiracial heritage and I want to show through my story that you can make it through, you can overcome all different kinds of obstacles,” said Marylin Atkins.

Co-Producer Elizabeth Atkins states they just started a fundraising campaign to get this film off the ground with a goal of 100,000-dollars. If you are interested in seeing this story come to life you can do so here.