South Medford H.S. alum breaks OSU baseball’s single season record for total bases

CORVALLIS, Ore — A former South Medford High School baseball player, etched his name in the record books at Oregon State University during the super regionals this weekend.

Jacob Melton is a junior outfielder/infielder for OSU. During game one against the Auburn Tigers Saturday, Melton hit a double in the ninth inning, to total 169 bases this season.

The milestone for the single season record, surpassed Trevor Larnach’s 167 total bases set in 2018.

The Beavers lost the first game to the Tigers 7-5, and won 4-3 on Sunday to even the series at 1-1. The final game three will be held Monday night.