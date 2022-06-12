March For Our Lives demonstrations in Ashland and Grants Pass

ASHLAND, Ore. – Demonstrations were held all across the country on June 11th demanding that Congress and State Legislatures pass common-sense gun regulations.

The organization March For Our Lives held a massive march on Washington, D.C. in response to the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. That inspired local demonstrations at both the Ashland plaza and the Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass, where people gathered to show their support for gun regulations.

“I have a granddaughter who is ten years old and it struck me on the news reports about that little young girl in the classroom at Uvalde who put blood on her body and I thought that could be my granddaughter,” said retired teacher, Kathy Brandon.

The gun regulation laws March For Our Lives is advocating for are bans on assault weapons and magazines with more than 10 bullets and the licensing of all guns with background checks.