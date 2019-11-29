Local restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meal

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — For the fourth year now, The Point Pub and Grill in Central Point is serving up Thanksgiving meals for people in need.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said Rebecca Burns, Owner of The Point Pub and Grill. “When we started this four years ago, we had very few people show up and every year it has expediently grown.”
With the help of other local businesses, they were able to provide a shuttle taking people to and from the restaurant from Alba Park.
“There were just two guys out there calling people over and they called me over and said, ‘what are you doing today for Thanksgiving,’ and I told them I have nothing planned,” said Rocael Cazares, participant.
The Pub was ready to serve up to 200 people and the menu included the full thanksgiving spread with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry.
“It’s overfilling,” said Larry Moscone, participant. “There’s more than just one person can eat.”
“It’s a beautiful spirit,” said Julie Matthews, participant. “That’s what really feels good, that’s what’s nourishing to the heart and soul.”
The food was donated by local non-profits and other agencies around the valley. For the people who got to enjoy it, it was much more than a meal.
“That position of being nowhere to go and having nothing to eat is really a hard place to be so you know whatever the wonders it does for people, I know for me and it helps me just get by the day,” said Cazares.
