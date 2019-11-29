Medford Gospel Mission spends Thanksgiving serving hundreds

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Gospel Mission and its volunteers welcomed people for the 60th year in a row.
On Thanksgiving day, they were serving up everything from turkey to pumpkin pie. The volunteers say it’s one of their favorite times of the year.
“This will be home today for a lot of people,” volunteer, Debbie Hicks said. “This is a wonderful place and we love these people and we’re just so happy we can serve a wonderful dinner.”
“Hopefully we can cover everyone who might be alone on Thanksgiving,” Medford Gospel Mission Executive Director, Jason Bull said. “These are people who want to spend Thanksgiving with people who care.”
The mission saw about 200 people today for their annual dinner. If you would like to have dinner at or get involved with the Medford Gospel Mission. Head to their website at medfordgospelmission.org for more information.
