Local skier died of suffocation, investigation reveals

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Investigators have revealed how a local skier patrol member died on Mt. Ashland over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Patrick Likeke Walker, 23, was skiing on the south side of the mountain outside the boundaries of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area. Walker was among a group of patrol members skiing the backcountry.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Walker skied into a tree well—a loose area of snow around a tree, often hidden from view. Walker was trapped upside down in the snow. By the time his fellow skiers got to him, Walker wasn’t breathing.
Efforts to resuscitate Walker continued for about two hours. He did not survive.
The incident also happened to occur just hours before Bavarian Night, an annual fundraiser for the Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol.
The Mt. Ashland Ski Area was not taking interviews on Sunday but did release a statement.
Yesterday, Mt. Ashland lost one of their brightest and best Ski Patrollers in a tragic ski accident involving a tree well.
Johnny Walker was a Man of the Mountains, strong in the outdoors and many other areas of his life. He was a core member of the Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol and a leader. His impact on the mountain extended far beyond his Ski Patrolling. He was a friend, a brother, and an important part of the Mt. Ashland Family and community.
“Johnny was an exceptional person in every aspect of life,” said General Manger Hiram Towle. “His drive and determination to be the best, no matter what the challenge, was an inspiration to us all. He had a thirst for fun and adventure unlike anyone I have known. With his smile and charm you simply couldn’t have a bad day with Johnny around.”
“Johnny Walker was my close friend and coworker,” said Ski Patrol Director Doug Volk. “He was a skilled Patroller, always ready to answer any call of duty. He was an accomplished surfer that lived his life as if riding a wave, all that mattered was the moment and the turn, he loved that. He will truly be missed by all of our mountain community. His infectious humor, smile, and good will left us too soon. Aloha Johnny.”
“We are all still in shock and miss him terribly,” adds Towle. “He will forever live in our hearts and here on the mountain. As a family we will heal the wounds of this tragic loss one ski run at a time. That’s just how Johnny would’ve wanted it.”