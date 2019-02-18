Protests, lawsuits follow President Trump’s declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Protests against President Trump’s planned border wall were held across the country Monday.
The rallies come as 13 states have signed on to a lawsuit challenging Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border.
The declaration will allow the president to bypass Congress and divert funds earmarked for the military and other purposes toward construction of the wall.
The White Hosue is defending the president’s move, but it’s meeting resistance from within his own party.
“The Congress just had a vote on this and it just expressed itself, so I think it’s a bad idea,” says Senator Marco Rubio.
Democrats plan to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration, which could lead to the president’s first-ever veto.
