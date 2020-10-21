Local stores, booster club donate pumpkins for Shasta kindergartners

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — According to the Klamath County School District, kindergarteners at Shasta Elementary School typically were able to visit a local pumpkin patch in October. Given the pandemic, that wasn’t possible this year.
The Shasta Booster Club, Albertson’s and Holiday Market all donated pumpkins so the kindergarteners could still have a gourd-time. “We decided to bring the pumpkin patch to Shasta,” said Principal Randy Rose. The pumpkins were hidden under benches, in flowerbeds and even in a crook of a tree.
The principal told a story about The Great Pumpkin and then sent the students on the hunt for the pumpkins. They were able to pick their favorite to go home with them.
In all, the district says 130 pumpkins were donated to the school. Of those, 80 were for the school’s two cohorts of kindergarteners and the rest were for students in special programs.
